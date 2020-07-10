Bitter Neighbor Sank Farm's Shot At Pot License, Suit Claims

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A California couple is suing Mendocino County and their neighbor in federal court, claiming the neighbor used her connections with county administrators to squash the couple's application for a license to farm medical marijuana. In a complaint filed July 8 in the Northern District of California, Ann Marie Borges and Chris Gurr accuse their neighbor, Sue Anzilotti, of waging a campaign to stop them from growing cannabis on their 11-acre farm. They accuse Anzilotti of bringing frivolous complaints about the source of the farm's water supply and leveraging her personal relationships with county officials to get the couple's application denied on...

