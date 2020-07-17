Justices' SEC Disgorgement Ruling Vexes Net Profits Math

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- In its recently issued decision in Liu v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. Supreme Court curbed the SEC's authority to seek disgorgement of ill-gotten gains in federal civil actions under Title 15 of the U.S. Code, Section 78u(d)(5). Specifically, the court held, consistent with historic principles of equity, that the SEC may not recover disgorgement beyond a defendant's net profits (i.e., total ill-gotten profit less any legitimate expenses). The court further held that disgorged funds must be distributed for the benefit of investors in connection with an alleged fraud to qualify as equitable relief under Section 78u(d)(5). Although Liu...

