What Justices' Bias Ruling Means For Religious Employers

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with religious employers, holding in Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru and St. James School v. Biel that the First Amendment's religion clauses exempt them from suit by two former teachers for alleged employment discrimination.[1] The consolidated cases involve lawsuits brought by teachers in California Catholic schools for alleged job discrimination. In both cases, the plaintiffs did not have formal training or titles, but taught Catholic doctrine and other subjects. One of them, Kristen Biel, who passed away since the decision in her case was issued, sued under the Americans with Disabilities Act after...

