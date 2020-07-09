Mass. Pot Board Fines Cos. $550K Over Pesticide Violations

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts cannabis regulators approved settlements with 4Front Ventures and another marijuana company Thursday over the use of improper pesticides on their plants, leveling a combined $550,000 in fines against the companies. At its meeting Thursday, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission signed off on a $350,000 settlement with 4Front Ventures Corp. over pesticides used at its Georgetown, Massachusetts, facility and a $200,000 settlement with cannabis company Garden Remedies over its Fitchburg, Massachusetts, facility. As part of the settlement, 4Front Ventures admitted hydrogen peroxide, baking soda and other pesticides were used at the facility, which are not approved for use on marijuana. It...

