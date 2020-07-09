LA Minority Pot Licensing Suit Settles After City Adds Spots

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Cannabis entrepreneurs who lost out in Los Angeles' controversial licensing process for minority business owners have agreed to drop their lawsuit seeking a do-over after the city agreed to double the number of spots for social equity applicants as part of a settlement. Mayor Eric Garcetti signed off on the deal with the unsuccessful applicants Wednesday, a week after the Los Angeles City Council approved an overhaul of its cannabis licensing system that will double the number of low-income and minority applicants under consideration to 200. The applicants group, referred to as the Social Equity Owners and Workers Association, sued in state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS