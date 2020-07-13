Wellspring Worker Told To Stay Quiet About Rape, Suit Says

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The CEO of private equity firm Wellspring Capital Management LLC told a then-employee he'd "destroy" her career after she accused his son of sexual assault, she claimed in a recent state suit alleging violation of New York City's law against gender-motivated violence. Taylor Lawrence sued Christopher Dawson — son of Wellspring CEO William Dawson — alleging the younger Dawson raped her at his father's apartment in 2014. The July 9 suit, which does not name either William Dawson or Wellspring Capital as defendants, alleges violation of the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. In her complaint, Lawrence claims that the elder Dawson acknowledged...

