Court Upholds NY's Investigation Power In Bitfinex Appeal

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The New York Attorney General's probe into cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex's alleged investor fraud can forge ahead after a state appellate court declined on Thursday to limit the scope of the state's investigative power. A four-judge Appellate Division panel affirmed a lower court's rejection of a bid by parent company iFinex Inc. to escape a credit freeze and document requests, preserving the state's broad authority under the Martin Act to dig into companies' files and tie up their financial resources during an investigation before it ever brings a lawsuit. iFinex, Bitfinex and affiliated cryptocurrency issuer Tether appealed an August decision by Justice Joel M....

