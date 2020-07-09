8th Circ. Restores Qualified Immunity To 'Unreasonable' Cop

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit ruled Thursday that an Iowa police officer who stomped on and broke an assault suspect's ankle during a scrum with officers is entitled to qualified immunity, saying even though the officer's actions were "unreasonable," immunity still applies when the use of force is due to "mistaken judgments." In a published opinion, a three-judge Eighth Circuit panel reversed an Iowa federal court's decision to deny Davenport police officer Brian Stevens' bid to escape a suit accusing several police officers of using excessive force when they arrested Juan Dontae Shelton in 2015. Shelton was under suspicion of violently assaulting a...

