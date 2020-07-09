9th Circ. Kicks Costco PAGA Seating Suit Back To State Court

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday that a lower court erred by removing a Costco worker's Private Attorneys General Act lawsuit over unprovided seating to federal court, rejecting Costco's arguments that labeling a complaint as a "class action" is enough to meet removal requirements under the Class Action Fairness Act. In a 22-page opinion written by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Clifford Wallace, a three-judge panel held that although plaintiff Liliana Canela's initial complaint included a title page with the phrase "class action" and "class action complaint" was written in the footer throughout the document, the state lawsuit never sought to be a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS