Lockers Made In China Targeted For Steep New Duties

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Four U.S. companies that manufacture metal lockers used in schools, gyms, and break rooms submitted a petition for countervailing and anti-dumping duties on Chinese competitors Thursday, citing increased imports and dwindling profits dating back to 2017. The companies, which include Florida-based List Industries and Penco Products from North Carolina, are pushing for dumping margins between 277.4% and 330.8%. The petitioners identified several Chinese subsidy programs to bolster their countervailing duties request, including financing instruments like export loans and grants as well as state-sponsored discounts on the raw materials used to make lockers, such as cold-rolled steel, stainless steel and zinc....

