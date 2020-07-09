Del. Justices Let Chancery's $13B Jarden Appraisal Stand

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Cautioning that Delaware's courts never unequivocally ruled out unaffected stock prices as an indicator of fair value in mergers, Delaware's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a $48.31-per-share price in the contested $13.2 billion sale of Jarden Corp. in 2016. The unanimous decision by the five-member appeals court let stand Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III's July 2019 ruling that Jarden was priced right when Newell Rubbermaid Inc. acquired the business for the equivalent of a premium, $59.21-per-share price paid in cash and Newell stock in 2016. Affiliates of Verition Fund Management and Fir Tree Capital Management LP challenged the deal under...

