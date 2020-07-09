Feds Indict 4 In Alleged $34M Pharma Kickback Scheme

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A federal grand jury has indicted four men allegedly behind a $34 million scheme by a now-shuttered ScripsAmerica subsidiary pharmacy based in New Jersey that paid kickbacks to marketers in the form of referral fees, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Jeffrey Andrews, Chad Beene, Adam Brosius, and Robert Schneiderman were charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, health care fraud, conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute and violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute for their alleged roles at the helm of Main Avenue Pharmacy Inc., a mail-order pharmacy with a storefront in the Garden State. The scheme, which dates...

