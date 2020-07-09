Champion Petfoods Wins Toss Of False Ad Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class action claiming Champion Petfoods deceptively marketed its products, saying that it would be "extraordinary" to hold the company accountable for trace amounts of bisphenol A in its dog food. U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller said he already rejected claims that Champion Petfoods USA made misleading claims about the purity of its Orijen and Acana dog food because the company didn't add heavy metals on purpose. The judge noted that small amounts of heavy metals are widespread in the environment and in all pet foods. Similarly, although bisphenol A, or BPA, isn't...

