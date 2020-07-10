Okla. Reimbursement Law Steps On Medicare D, Court Says

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma must pump the brakes on enforcing a law aimed at curbing the power of pharmacy benefit managers while a challenge to the new rules play out, after an Oklahoma federal judge found that parts of the statute are likely preempted by Medicare Part D. U.S. District Judge Bernard M. Jones handed down the preliminary injunction Thursday, blocking Oklahoma's insurance department from enforcing parts of the law that he said get in the way of the federal prescription drug program's mandates. Complying with the law would come at considerable cost to pharmacy benefit managers in the state, who would have to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS