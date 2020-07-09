Michael Cohen Back In Prison For Refusing Release Terms

Dave Simpson By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Legal Industry newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Michael Cohen was taken back into custody Thursday following his furlough release due to concerns related to COVID-19, the federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to Law360, saying President Donald Trump's former lawyer "refused the conditions of his home confinement."Cohen, who admitted in 2018 to a "smorgasbord" of crimes during his time as an attorney for Trump, wasfrom the New York federal prison where he had been an inmate for a year. But this month he was photographed dining in a restaurant in Manhattan's Upper East Side, a possible violation of his agreement, according to the New York Post The BOP made no mention of this incident and gave no specifics in its statement Thursday as to what conditions Cohen refused.Cohen was furloughedto help contain the ongoing pandemic. He was expected to transition into home confinement and serve out the rest of his sentence there.The furloughing decision by the BOP came less than two months after a Manhattan federal judgeby the 53-year-old for early release based on health concerns, describing it as an apparent media stunt.U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III seemed poised to leave Cohen to serve hisat an upstate New York federal detention center for crimes including paying off two women who said they had affairs with the president, lying to Congress about his dealings with Russia and dodging taxes on $4.1 million of income.Cohen's attorneys did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment.The government is represented by Thomas McKay, Nicolas Roos and Andrea Griswold of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.Cohen is represented by Michael Monico of Monico & Spevack , Lanny Davis of Davis Goldberg & Galper PLLC and Roger Adler.The case is U.S. v. Cohen, case number 1:18-cr-00602, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York --Additional reporting by Mike LaSusa. Editing by Orlando Lorenzo.Update: The headline has been updated to clarify the reasons for Cohen's return to prison.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.