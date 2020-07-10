Fla. Attys Can't Escape PE Firm's $8M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge has refused to let a Florida law firm and two of its attorneys off the hook after they were accused of malpractice by a former client and investment firm that claimed they botched documents for several transactions resulting in the company losing millions of dollars. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday denied a request made by boutique law firm Anthony LG PLLC and its attorneys Laura Anthony and Chad Friend to rule on the case without a trial, court documents show. The attorneys had asked for the judgment in March, and they now have two...

