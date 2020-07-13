Green Groups Target BLM Oil Leases Near Navajo

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A coalition of environmental groups says the U.S. Bureau of Land Management violated federal environmental and administrative law by approving oil and gas leases across 41,000 acres in the San Juan Basin in and near Navajo Nation communities. Groups including Diné Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment and the Sierra Club claimed Thursday in New Mexico federal court that the government approved leases on 30 parcels of land in a 2018 environmental assessment and November 2019 addendum. Federal agencies failed to assess environmental consequences of "reasonably foreseeable" fracking and drilling, they said. Consequences could be particularly dire for residents of the Navajo...

