TracFone Inks $8M Deal With Cos. That Flipped Its Phones

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- TracFone Wireless will be walking away from a fight with a pair of international cellphone distributors with $8 million and an injunction blocking them from continuing to buy and sell its phones overseas, if a Florida federal court chooses to bless the deal. The prepaid phone service provider delivered the agreement to U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles Thursday, ready for his signature, should he decide to approve it. The settlement admits that the acts carried out by the two distributors, CNT Wireless LLC and CellnTell Distribution, constitute "willful and malicious injury" and provides for $8 million in damages to TracFone....

