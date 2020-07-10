DuPont Will Pay $3.4M To End Texas Hazardous Waste Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Agrichemical manufacturer DuPont will pay the federal and Texas governments each $1.71 million and change its operations to settle allegations of years of environmental violations at a facility near Houston. In a consent decree filed in Texas federal court Thursday concurrently with a complaint from the federal and Texas governments, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co. agreed to pay a civil penalty and review and upgrade operations at its La Porte, Texas, facility, which is now leased to contractors. DuPont denies liability. Texas and the federal government allege that DuPont is liable for 23 violations of state and federal environmental...

