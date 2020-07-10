5th Circ. Won't Overturn Sanderson Farms' OSHA Violations

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's review commission correctly cited Sanderson Farms Inc. for safety violations at a chicken processing plant in Texas, the Fifth Circuit has held. A three-judge panel on Thursday upheld the findings of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission that Sanderson Farms' lack of written procedures and testing controls merited citations. Following a 2017 inspection, the commission found that Sanderson Farms violated certain safety standards at its plant in Waco, Texas. Sanderson Farms is required to comply with what's called the "process safety management standard," because it uses more than 10,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS