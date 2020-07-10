Fiat's Cartel Suit Against Ball Bearing Maker Sent To CAT

Law360, London (July 10, 2020, 4:26 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Friday that the U.K.'s specialist antitrust tribunal will be better suited to handle Fiat Chrysler's lawsuit seeking to recover millions of pounds from a manufacturer of automotive ball bearings that was involved in a price-fixing cartel. Judge Richard Jacobs transferred Fiat's civil action against NTN Corp. out of the Commercial Court and into the Competition Appeal Tribunal. The judge said that the case is expected to involve a significant amount of complex factual and expert evidence to assess Fiat's alleged losses, so it would be more appropriate for it to be heard by the tribunal. Cases at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS