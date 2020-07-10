GE Rips 'Fundamentally Bad' HMRC Tax Fraud Case

Law360, London (July 10, 2020, 4:58 PM BST) -- General Electric slammed HM Revenue & Customs in court on Friday over plans to rescind tax breaks after executives allegedly misled HMRC during negotiations connected to a multibillion-dollar loan, saying the agency's reversal is a "complete and utter" misunderstanding of U.K. tax law. Legal counsel for several subsidiaries of the American conglomerate told a High Court judge that allegations the companies defrauded the agency are "baseless," "fundamentally bad" and show a "disregard" for how tax law worked at the time. John Gardiner QC told Judge Antony Zacaroli that GE executives did not withhold key information from HMRC during negotiations that led...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS