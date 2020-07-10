School District Axed Contract Over Anti-BLM Post, Suit Says

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based food distributor and its owner filed a lawsuit against a school district after it allegedly terminated its contract with the distributor over a Facebook post the owner wrote disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement. In a complaint filed in Florida federal court on Thursday, Oakes Farms Food & Distribution Services LLC and its owner, Alfie Oakes, claimed the Lee County, Florida, school district breached its three-year contract with Oakes Farms and violated Oakes' constitutional rights when it severed ties with him after his June 8 post on his personal Facebook page. Oakes referred to the BLM movement as a...

