FTC To Post Premerger Filing Figures Every Month

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission will start posting data every month on the number of filings its enforcement arm has received to gain regulatory clearance for mergers and acquisitions, keeping the public better apprised of deal activity, the agency said. The FTC said in a Thursday blog post that it has found "increased interest" in the number of deals, prompting the commission to start disclosing figures on a six-month rolling basis. Changing the frequency of the updates will provide "real-time transparency," it said. The data are for notifications under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, which provide both the FTC and U.S. Department of Justice...

