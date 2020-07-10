6 Firms Steer Trio Of Biotech IPOs Totaling $584M

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Three venture-backed biotechnology companies went public Friday after raising a combined $584 million in initial public offerings amid a robust market, guided by six law firms that either represented the companies or their underwriters, including two deals by Cooley LLP. Cancer therapy maker Nkarta Inc., advised by O'Melveny & Myers LLP, led the companies with a $252 million IPO. South San Francisco-based Nkarta sold 14 million shares at $18 each, above its projected range of $16 to $17, which was raised from its initial estimate of $14 to $16. Cooley-advised oncology firm Poseida Therapeutics Inc., which is developing treatments for multiple...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS