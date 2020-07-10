DOJ Fights Block Of Trump's Asylum Policy At 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The government urged the Ninth Circuit Friday to vacate an order prohibiting U.S. Customs and Border Protection from rejecting asylum claims from 26,000 migrants who were waiting in Mexico to be processed when the Trump administration's third-country transit rule took effect, arguing that the rule applies and to find otherwise is "clearly wrong." During a videoconference hearing before a three-judge panel, Justice Department attorney Scott Grant Stewart argued that the rule — which was announced last year and requires migrants to seek asylum in countries through which they crossed on their journey to the U.S. before they can apply for asylum...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS