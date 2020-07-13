DACA Ruling Raises Bar For Assertions Of Agency Deference

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- The government's approach to administrative law matters took another blow recently when the U.S. Supreme Court, in an opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, blocked the government from terminating the controversial Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in U.S. Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California. The ruling preserves administrative protections for hundreds of thousands of young unauthorized immigrants who have lived most of their lives in the U.S.[1] The court did not rule on the validity of the DACA program, but remanded the matter to the Department of Homeland Security for further proceedings. This decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS