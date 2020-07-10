LA Pot Regulators, Cops Sued Over Grow Facility Raid

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles cannabis cultivator claiming it was ransacked in a police raid has sued local marijuana regulators and the city's police department, saying sloppy record keeping led to the destruction of the licensed facility's entire stock. In a suit removed to California federal court Thursday, CS Heritage Inc. says police destroyed surveillance cameras, broke through security doors and seized 3,500 plants as well as harvested products, ignoring marijuana licenses on display and the pleas of its staff. The cannabis was ultimately returned but rendered useless, the company says. CS Heritage says the January raid, during which police allegedly took out...

