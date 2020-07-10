Tech Co. Domo Wants Out Of Securities Suit Over $202M IPO

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Data analytics company Domo Inc. urged a Utah federal judge to toss a proposed class action alleging it misled shareholders both before and after its $202 million initial public offering in 2018, calling the claims "second-guesses" that fail "like a car with a broken transmission." In its dismissal motion Thursday, Domo and its top brass argued that the investors' allegations miss the mark because the company did actually disclose the information and risks the shareholders say was missing from Domo's offering documents and subsequent communications. "Plaintiffs and their so-called 'confidential witnesses' exert energy alleging their second-guesses about Domo's chosen business strategies,"...

