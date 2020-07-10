Trump Blames Virus For Bleak China Trade Deal Prospects

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump indicated Friday that it was unlikely his administration would work toward striking the next phase of a preliminary trade deal with Beijing, an about-face he blamed on China's response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. The global spread of COVID-19 has "severely" harmed the U.S.-China relationship, Trump said in a press conference, noting that he was focused on things other than moving to "phase 2" in the country's "phase 1" trade agreement with Beijing "I don't think about it now," he said, before pivoting to the COVID-19 outbreak, "the relationship with China has been severely damaged. They could...

