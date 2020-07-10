Alstom Offers EU Fixes For €6.2B Bombardier Rail Deal

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- French rail transport company Alstom SA has offered concessions to assuage concerns European competition officials have raised over its planned acquisition of Canada-based Bombardier Inc.'s rail business. In response to "potential concerns" raised during initial discussions with European Union officials about the €6.2 billion ($6.7 billion) deal, Alstom on Thursday said it would divest in its regional train unit — Coradia Polyvalent — along with one of its production sites in France. The company also said it would divest Bombardier Transportation's commuter trains unit, otherwise known as the TALENT 3 platform, and the unit's related production facilities in Germany. In addition, the...

