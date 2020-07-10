New AFL-CIO Task Force Will Take On Racial Injustice

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The AFL-CIO announced Friday that it has formed a task force on racial justice to carry out recommendations adopted by the labor federation's board "focused on taking concrete action to address America's long history of racism and police violence against Black people." According to the press release, the task force will be chaired by United Steelworkers International Vice President and AFL-CIO Civil and Human Rights Committee Vice Chair Fred Redmond and its executive director will be Terry Melvin, the president of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists and secretary-treasurer of the New York State AFL-CIO. "The labor movement is committed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS