Ore. Justices Revoke State's Pain And Suffering Damages Cap

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Oregon Supreme Court has struck down a state law limiting noneconomic damages in personal injury cases to $500,000, finding the statute to be unconstitutional because it violates the legal remedy clause of the Oregon Constitution. In a 5-2 ruling, the state's highest court on Thursday said the statute capping noneconomic damages such as pain and suffering deprives individuals of their rights to access to the courts, and affirmed a lower appeals court's decision to reverse a trial court ruling that slashed a $10.5 million noneconomic damages award to plaintiff Scott Busch. The justices said the $500,000 cap, codified as ORS...

