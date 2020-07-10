Brown Rudnick IP Litigation Team Leaves To Start New Firm

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The head of Brown Rudnick LLP's patent litigation practice has decamped with his team and clients in tow to launch his own firm in New York City, walking away with virtually all of Brown Rudnick's Manhattan-based patent litigation group. Fred Fabricant has started Fabricant LLP with eight other Brown Rudnick defectors — partners Peter Lambrianakos, Joseph Mercadante and Vincent J. Rubino plus five associates — and a few players he said are coming from other firms. During the six years he and his team spent at Brown Rudnick, Fabricant said he increasingly sought to use alternative fee arrangements and litigation finance...

