Flynn Case Paused, DC Circ. Weighing Judge's En Banc Bid

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit hit the brakes Friday on a panel's recent ruling instructing a federal judge to immediately grant the government's request to end the prosecution of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn as the full appeals court considers whether to rehear the matter. The move came a day after U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who has delayed dismissing Flynn's case, asked the court for an en banc review to examine the June 24 split decision. The majority's opinion by U.S. Circuit Judges Neomi Rao and Karen L. Henderson found that the D.C. federal judge's inquiry into the U.S....

