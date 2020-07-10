Beyonce Wins 'Blue Ivy' Trademark Battle

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has sided with Beyonce in a battle over the trademark rights to her daughter's "Blue Ivy Carter" name, rejecting a case filed by a small company that owns a registration for "Blue Ivy." In a June 30 ruling, the agency's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board dismissed a case seeking to block Beyonce's holding company from registering "Blue Ivy Carter" as a trademark for a wide range of goods and services. The case claimed the pop star didn't actually plan to use the trademark — citing, among other things, an interview in which her husband, Jay-Z,...

