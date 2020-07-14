Judge Steps Off Pension Introducer Suit Due To FCA Conflict

Law360, London (July 14, 2020, 5:41 PM BST) -- A judge who ruled in favor of the Financial Conduct Authority in a civil suit over unauthorized pension advice recused himself on Tuesday from further involvement in the case after the defendants raised concerns over a potential conflict of interest. Deputy High Court Judge Adam Johnson QC said it was better to "exercise due caution" by stepping off the case, which was brought by the FCA against two companies and three directors, because his law firm Herbert Smith Freehills LLP has been instructed by the regulator in a test case for business interruption insurance. Judge Johnson had ruled in June that...

