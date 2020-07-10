Manufacturer Can't Shed Claims Over NJ River Pollution

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday said a manufacturer cannot wiggle out of an Occidental Chemical Corp. suit over cleanup costs related to a stretch of the heavily polluted Passaic River because it took on the liabilities of a predecessor company that allegedly contributed to the contamination. In rejecting Chargeurs Inc.'s bid to escape the action, U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo pointed to minutes from a Dec. 22, 1982, company board meeting, in which a corporate resolution states that the business "'assumed the liabilities'" of United Piece Dye Works and related entity UPDW Inc. "'not paid or otherwise provided...

