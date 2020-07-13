SEC Plan To Ax Disclosures Seen As Boon For Smaller Funds

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A plan from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to vastly limit the number of fund managers filing certain quarterly disclosures has raised concerns about transparency, but supporters believe it could cut down on unnecessary red tape for smaller firms, slashing legal expenses while preventing others from "copycatting" their investment methods. The SEC on Friday proposed steeply increasing the size threshold at which institutional investment fund managers are required to file quarterly Form 13F disclosures, which detail firms' securities investments, from $100 million to $3.5 billion. This would eliminate the requirement for nearly 90% of the industry, saving smaller managers up...

