Chancery Quashes Del.'s 'Expansive' Escheat Probe Of AT&T

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor quashed a subpoena Friday that AT&T Inc. said would require it to hand millions of records over to a state agency seeking unclaimed funds and rebates dating back decades, saying the subpoena was so expansive it "would constitute an abuse." In a 63-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster denied AT&T's request to stay the action as a federal suit related to the enforceability of the administrative subpoena proceeds or to require AT&T affiliates to be included in the Chancery action. However, the vice chancellor agreed with AT&T that the subpoena is excessive. "Precedents governing the enforcement of...

