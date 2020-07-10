3rd Circ. Revives Consulting Firm's Claim Against Ex-CEO

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of global management consultancy Hay Group Management Inc. must face his ex-employer's claims that he initiated a sham investigation against a fellow executive, as the Third Circuit ruled Friday that the allegation wasn't precluded by parallel litigation in Germany. In partially reversing a Pennsylvania federal court, a three-judge panel reasoned that the German court never relied on former CEO Bernd Schneider's alleged bad-faith probe into Stephen Kaye when it ruled on the former CEO's wrongful termination suit. "The amount in controversy under this claim is a combination of costs for the law firm conducting the sham investigation as...

