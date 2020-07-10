Law360's Pro Say: Absolutely (Not) Immune

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ended its term with a bang this week, rejecting President Donald Trump's claim that he was absolutely immune to a subpoena for his financial records by New York state prosecutors who are pursuing a criminal investigation. This Week Ep. 158: Absolutely (Not) Immune Your browser does not support the audio element. The president fared a little better in a second decision by the high court that keeps his financial records out of federal lawmakers' hands at least for now. We're breaking down the set of landmark rulings on the limits of presidential power on this week's episode...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS