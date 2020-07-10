Fed. Circ. Judge Iffy On Restoring Full Award Over Switch IP

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge pushed back Friday on a patent holder's contention that the bulk of a $6.7 million jury award a California federal judge lopped off should be restored, suggesting that the lower court correctly reduced the award because U.S. imports by semiconductor company Power Integrations' customers don't infringe. Opticurrent LLC attorney Robert E. Greenspoon, of Flachsbart & Greenspoon LLC, argued that the jury correctly based the damages on all the Power Integrations chips sold or imported into the U.S., but that the district court judge wrongly cut the award by 82% after determining it could only be based on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS