EPA Says Ozone Standards Don't Need Change

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Ozone air pollution standards should remain at levels set during the Obama administration for at least the next five years, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday. The EPA in 2015 lowered the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone from 75 parts per billion to 70 parts per billion, a decision that caused upset across the spectrum — environmental groups said stricter limits would better protect human health, while industry groups raised concerns about high compliance costs. After a legally mandated review of those standards, the agency said in a proposed rule that there's no reason to change them right...

