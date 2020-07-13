Lifeboat Scheme Gives Virus-Hit Pension Cos. Break On Levy

Law360, London (July 13, 2020, 1:58 PM BST) -- Pension companies struggling under the financial impact from COVID-19 can apply for a temporary stay on paying their levies to the Pension Protection Fund, the lifeboat scheme confirmed on Monday. The PPF said that pension schemes needed to say how they'd been affected by the pandemic in order to gain a 90-day interest free grace period on levy payments. The lifeboat fund, which protects savers when companies sponsoring pension schemes go bust, is set to raise from its levies £620 million ($781.6 million) in the financial year from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. The sum is an 8% increase...

