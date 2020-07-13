Grocer Secures Millions With Closing Of Pension Age Window

Law360, London (July 13, 2020, 5:16 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal ruled in favor of Safeway on Monday, finding that the window when a European Union law equalizing pension pay for men and women was in force closed when an English law took effect, a decision that could save the supermarket chain up to £10 million ($12.6 million). The decision, penned by Judge Christopher Floyd, rejected the argument of counsel representing members of the grocery chain's retirement plan. They had maintained that the turnover date from European Union to U.K. law was May 1996, when the company incorporated the equal-pay changes to its program — not the start...

