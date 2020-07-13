Rabobank Sees To Nix Traders' Suit Over Libor Probe Costs

Law360, London (July 13, 2020, 9:24 PM BST) -- Rabobank urged a London judge on Monday to toss lawsuits brought by two former traders alleging the Dutch lender failed to cover them for costs they racked up fighting interest rate benchmark rigging investigations in the U.S. and U.K after leaving the bank. Anthony Allen, former Rabobank global head of liquidity and finance, and former derivatives trader Anthony Conti claim the lender did not meet its obligations under exit packages to cover the costs of facing criminal charges into their conduct while they worked at the bank. Rabobank is seeking to knock out the breach of contract suits before trial, arguing...

