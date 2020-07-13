FCA Seeks Removal Of Insurance 'Roadblocks' In Test Case

Law360, London (July 13, 2020, 4:40 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has said it is seeking to remove major "roadblocks" used by insurers when they refuse to pay out on claims from small businesses hit by losses during the pandemic lockdown, so that individual claims can each be judged on their merit. According to its 322-page skeleton argument, filed on Friday but published online on Monday, the FCA will say in its submission to the High Court next week that the blanket denials used by the insurance sector have "significant commonality" with arguments used in rejection letters by the eight insurers acting as defendants in the case. The regulator...

