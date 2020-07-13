Judge Faults SFO's 'Ill-Advised' Plea Tactics In Unaoil Case

Law360, London (July 13, 2020, 6:37 PM BST) -- Britain's Serious Fraud Office should comprehensively review its contact with a nonlegal representative of the owners of Monaco oil consultancy Unaoil who claimed he could get two U.K. defendants to plead guilty to corruption offenses, a London judge said in a court ruling made public Monday. Crown Court Judge Martin Beddoe said SFO Director Lisa Osofsky "took the bait" when contacted by David Tinsley — an agent acting on the instruction of Unaoil's owners, the Ahsani family — who claimed he could secure guilty pleas from former Unaoil managers Basil Al Jarah and Ziad Akle. "The SFO should have been engaging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS