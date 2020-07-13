FCA Takes Investment Cos. To Court Over Mortgage Contracts

Law360, London (July 13, 2020, 4:32 PM BST) -- Britain's markets watchdog announced Monday that it has frozen the assets of two unauthorized investment companies and their owner for allegedly misleading dozens of vulnerable people into handing over their homes. The Financial Conduct Authority said it had started civil proceedings in the High Court against London Property Investments (UK) Ltd. and NPI Holdings Ltd., owner Daniel Stevens, and his father, Anthony Kafetzis, who the agency said goes by various aliases. The regulator said it has secured an interim injunction stopping them from carrying out unauthorized activities and frozen 17 residential properties worth £3.9 million ($4.9 million). The FCA believes that...

